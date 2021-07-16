Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Virginia News » Threats against Virginia school…

Threats against Virginia school board prompts investigation

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 8:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating comments made on social media that encouraged violence against local school board members.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the comments were posted on TikTok, in response to a video about how board members weren’t wearing masks at their annual retreat last week.

Spokeswoman Natalie Allen says they were reported to the district’s Safe Schools department last weekend, and then shared with city police, which is the district’s standard protocol for reports of any threats.

School Board Chairwoman Carolyn Rye says a citizen tipped her off to the comments.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up