Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him

State police say a southwest Virginia deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old after the teen stabbed him during a confrontation.

APPALACHIA, Va. (AP) — State police say a southwest Virginia deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old after the teen stabbed him during a confrontation.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon near the community of Appalachia in Wise County during a search for two missing juveniles.

The injured deputy was flown to a Tennessee hospital for treatment. The 16-year-old’s remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. A 13-year-old girl who had been with him was not injured.

Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.