Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Virginia News » Former broker failed to…

Former broker failed to answer calls, returned to prison

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a halfway house couldn’t reach a former Newport News investment broker on home confinement, he was taken into custody to serve another five years in prison.

The Daily Press reports that Jeffrey Martinovich took daily calls for more than a year to prove he was home, but he said he didn’t hear the calls that night in May. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has deemed that an “escape” from his home detention in a 2013 federal financial fraud case.

A petition asking a federal judge to reverse the decision says GPS signals from Martinovich’s electronic monitor show he was home and no one tampered with the monitor. The Bureau of Prisons hasn’t filed a response.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up