2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Typhoon expected to arrive Tuesday | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Home » Virginia News » Advocates question DOC claim…

Advocates question DOC claim about restrictive housing

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 6:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — After Virginia prison officials recently announced the state has ended what it calls “restrictive housing,” some inmate advocates are disputing the claim.

The Department of Corrections issued a news release last week saying it had “completed the removal of restrictive housing” in Virginia’s prisons by offering at least four hours of out-of-cell time for those inmates.

But the ACLU of Virginia and Interfaith Action for Human Rights told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the claim was not true.

Both groups said they have gotten complaints about conditions that don’t meet the standards the state described.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Make telework decisions based on the job, not 'managerial preference,' OPM says

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up