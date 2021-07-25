Advocates question DOC claim about restrictive housing

After Virginia prison officials recently announced the state has ended what it calls “restrictive housing,” some inmate advocates are disputing the claim.

The Department of Corrections issued a news release last week saying it had “completed the removal of restrictive housing” in Virginia’s prisons by offering at least four hours of out-of-cell time for those inmates.

But the ACLU of Virginia and Interfaith Action for Human Rights told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the claim was not true.

Both groups said they have gotten complaints about conditions that don’t meet the standards the state described.

