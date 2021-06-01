VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Report on racism at Virginia Military Institute due Tuesday

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 10:20 AM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The findings of a monthslong investigation into racism at the Virginia Military Institute will soon be made public.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia said an independent law firm’s final report will be released by Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials ordered the probe after The Washington Post reported that Black cadets and alumni faced “relentless racism.”

An interim report documented their responses.

The final report will include recommendations. VMI was founded in 1839 and is the nation’s oldest state-supported military college. It didn’t accept African Americans until 1968 or accept women until the 1990s.

