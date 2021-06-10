CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
City honors officer who died trying to save drowning boy

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 6:30 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts police officer who drowned while trying rescue a teenager from a  pond is a powerful lesson in self-sacrifice, the priest who presided over the funeral Mass said. Worcester Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia died Friday trying to save 14-year-old Troy Love, who was visiting from Virginia. He also died. The Rev. Diego Buritica said inside a packed St. John’s Catholic church on Thursday that Familia didn’t think about the consequences of jumping into the water, he just did it. His obituary says that Familia was a member of the department’s tactical patrol force and crisis intervention team, and had been training to join the SWAT Team.

