Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Virginia News » 28 rescued when Virginia…

28 rescued when Virginia roller coaster stops, no injuries

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 12:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Fire crews helped more than two dozen people get to safety after a roller coaster at a Virginia amusement park stopped unexpectedly, officials said.

News outlets report that 28 people were riding the Griffon roller coaster Tuesday evening at Busch Gardens Williamsburg when it stopped.

The evacuation went smoothly and no one was injured, James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said.

In a statement, Busch Gardens officials apologized and said safety is their top priority. The amusement park describes Griffon on its website as a floorless dive coaster with 205-foot (62-meter) drop.

An engine, two medics, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded, but they did not need to use the ladder truck to reach the passengers. The coaster’s train stopped at a point that was closer to the ground, Ashe said. It was not immediately clear why the coaster stopped, Ashe said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up