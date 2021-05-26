MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Virginia finance secretary to join Sentara Healthcare

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 4:42 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s secretary of finance will join Sentara Healthcare as senior vice president and chief of staff.

Sentara announced Wednesday in a news release that Aubrey Lee Layne Jr. will join the company July 1.

As chief of staff, Layne will oversee a number of teams including legislative affairs, corporate social responsibility, the Sentara Foundation – Hampton Roads, real estate, construction, marketing and communications, and the Sentara College of Health Sciences. Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Layne, a certified public accountant, to current role in 2018.

He previously served as transportation secretary under former Gov. Terry McAuliffe from 2014 to 2018. Northam’s spokeswoman says she expects Layne’s replacement will be announced within the next couple of weeks.

