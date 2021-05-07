CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Virginia craft beer pioneer Crandall dies at 64

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 5:17 PM

ROSELAND, Va. (AP) — Steve Crandall, a pioneer of craft beer in Virginia and co-founder of Devils Backbone Brewing, died on Sunday.

The company announced his death on social media. Crandall was 64.

His wife, Heidi Crandall told The News-Leader that Steve Crandall was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and chose treatment, but always maintained hope.

Heidi Crandall says her husband “did not let the cancer define him, and his resilience and strength continues to inspire all of us.”

The Crandalls founded Devils Backbone in 2008, winning national titles and medals. Anheuser-Busch acquired Devils Backbone in 2016.

Steve Crandall also owned a building company, Tectonics Custom Homes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

