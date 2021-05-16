CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Police chief, man accused…

Police chief, man accused of shooting him out of hospital

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 11:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTON, Va. — Both the police chief of a small Virginia city and a man accused of shooting him have been released from a hospital.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports Norton Police Chief James Lane was discharged from the Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, where he was airlifted after suffering multiple gunshot wounds while responding to a shoplifting call May 7.

Police have said Lane and another officer on the scene returned fire, striking the suspect, identified as James Dyer Buckland of Pound, Virginia.

Buckland faces several charges, including attempted capital murder.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

NARA calls in DoD to help resolve its backlog of veteran records requests

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Centers of Excellence help DHS combat bio threats, domestic terrorism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up