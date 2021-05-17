CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Police: 2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Hampton

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 8:55 AM

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating after two men were fatally stabbed in an altercation in Hampton.

News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds.

A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where police say he later died.

Police say the men were involved in an altercation that led to the stabbings.

Investigators have identified everyone involved, but police aren’t releasing their names.

Police are not looking for any suspects, but said they’re still investigating the motive and circumstances of the incident.

