GW Parkway: Trails and history round out Virginia commuter route

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 23, 2021, 10:29 AM

As pandemic-related restrictions are lifted and more people venture out, the head of the George Washington Memorial Parkway says the Northern Virginia route has a lot to offer.

“Get out for mental health. Get out for wellness. Enjoy the trails. Enjoy the green spaces,” said George Washington Memorial Parkway Superintendent Charles Cuvelier.

The parkway, built in 1930, is nearly 25 miles long and more than a commuter route or way to get to Reagan National Airport.

Whether you head out by car, bike or on foot, Cuvelier said you won’t be disappointed.

The Mount Vernon Trail along the parkway is 18 miles long and takes you from George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia to D.C.

Among the sites to check out along the parkway are Teddy Roosevelt Island, the LBJ Memorial Grove on the Potomac and the Netherlands Carillon.

“I think the parkway is an opportunity to take a different route, one that is scenic, one that was thoughtful in its design that frames the Potomac River, that frames the Capitol, which can maybe remind us of our high ideals.”

