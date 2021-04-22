CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. schools update | Summer camps under CDC guidelines | Montgomery Co. loosens restrictions | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia man convicted a second time for online solicitation

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 4:47 PM

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty and has been convicted for a second time of sending sexually explicit messages to a child.

The Roanoke Times reports 59-year-old Darren Wayne Penrose of Floyd, was in the circuit courts of his home county and Montgomery County after propositioning a 13-year-old girl he’d met online who turned out to be an undercover adult police officer.

In September, Penrose was found guilty in Floyd County of using an computer to solicit a minor and of proposing a sexual act with someone younger than 15.

At a Tuesday hearing, he was sentenced to serve five years in prison, with another 10 years suspended, for the Floyd County charges.

