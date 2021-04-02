Virginia Asian communities, lawmakers react to violence

Asian American communities in Central Virginia have come together in the past month, vigil after vigil in response to a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Virginia lawmakers are also trying to tackle the problem and recently formed a Virginia Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus to push legislation on behalf of Asian communities, such as increased language assistance in government services.

Communities, advocates and lawmakers came together in response to the murder of eight people in Atlanta. Six of the eight victims were Asian women.

Police charged 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, who is white, with eight counts of murder.

