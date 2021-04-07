U of Richmond to reevaluate decision on renaming buildings

The University of Richmond’s board of trustees has suspended its decision to leave names associated with racism on two campus buildings.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reported Monday that the board is reviewing options for a broader and more inclusive process.

The university announced in February that it would not change the names of two buildings. A dorm was named for Douglas Southall Freeman. He had supported segregation.

The school recently added the name of John Mitchell Jr. to the building. He was a former enslaved man who became editor of a Black-owned newspaper.

Another building is named for Robert Ryland. He was the school’s first president and owned slaves.

The board’s renaming decision followed complaints from students and faculty.

