Search continues for missing teen in Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park staff continue to search for a teenager who was last seen on Skyline Drive on Thursday night.

Ty Sauer is described as a 6-foot-3, 187-pound, white, 18-year-old man with short, dirty blonde hair. He has brown eyes and might be wearing glasses, gray Nike shorts, calf-high white socks and yellow hospital booties with non-slip treads.

Claire Comer with Shenandoah National Park said on Monday that about 65 search and rescue personnel and five dog teams are looking for him.

The search has been continuous since Thursday evening.

Sauer was last seen at mile 35 of Skyline Drive. The park said anyone who might have seen Sauer should call 1-800-732-0911.

Because of the ongoing search, the following trails and park areas are closed until further notice: