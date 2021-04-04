CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Part of Appalachian Trail still closed for power line work

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 2:34 PM

PEARISBURG, Va. — A portion of the Appalachian Trail in Virginia remains closed as repairs continue on a power line that went down during an ice storm.

The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that the power line went down in February.

The line goes over an isolated stretch of a mountain on the Giles County-West Virginia border.

A 15-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail has been shut down for safety reasons.

Appalachian Power Co. said it expects to have the work done by April 9, unless there’s more inclement weather.

The closure has not affected many through-hikers because many are still south of Virginia on their hike from Georgia to Maine.

But a hostel is helping to shuttle hikers around the closure.

