11-mile backup on I-95 in Va. after crash involving car carrier, trash hauler

A crash late Monday morning involving two trucks, a car carrier and a trash hauler, jammed traffic on Interstate 95 around Fredericksburg in Stafford County, Virginia, leading to an 11-mile backup. Courtesy Stafford County Sheriff A crash late Monday morning involving two trucks, a car carrier and a trash hauler, jammed traffic on Interstate 95 around Fredericksburg in Stafford County, Virginia, leading to an 11-mile backup. Coutesy Stafford County Sheriff' A crash late Monday morning involving two trucks, a car carrier and a trash hauler, jammed traffic on Interstate 95 around Fredericksburg in Stafford County, Virginia, leading to an 11-mile backup. Courtesy Stafford County Sheriff

Traffic was backed up out of Fredericksburg after Virginia State Route 630 and stretched back to Route 3, according to the WTOP Traffic Center. The crash cleanup had one lane closed.

Photos shared on Twitter by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office showed the trash hauler had crashed off the roadway and into a nearby woods. The crash happened near the 142 mile-marker.

The sheriff’s office said the trucks’ occupants are being treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The WTOP Traffic Center said drivers attempting to navigate around the crash can try U.S. Route 1 instead.

“Beware, that you’ll see some volume heading toward the Rappahannock and again trying to head past Hospital Center Boulevard to get past the area,” WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler said.