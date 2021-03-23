CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Virginia Tech’s board votes to raise tuition by 2.9%

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 9:36 AM

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The governing board of Virginia Tech has voted to raise tuition by 2.9%.

The Roanoke Times reported Monday that the decision rejects a proposal to use one-time state funding to limit the increase to 2.1%. Board members expressed concerns that the temporary relief from state funding would have only kicked potentially higher increases down the road.

The university in Blacksburg hasn’t raised tuition since 2018. That’s because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on families and increased state funds in 2019. Tuition will increase next fall by $331 for in-state undergraduates. Out-of-state students will see an increase of $869.

