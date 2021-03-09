CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Commonwealth adjuncts demand…

Virginia Commonwealth adjuncts demand 172% pay boost

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 12:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Roughly 100 Virginia Commonwealth University instructors are demanding what many adjuncts across the state want: a fair wage.

Pay for adjunct instructors would more than double if requests are met.

Adjunct instructors marched last week through campus to VCU President Michael Rao’s office to deliver their demands, which include a meeting with Rao on March 19 and a response by March 30.

VCUarts employees first launched the group in 2017 because the majority of instructors at the School of Arts are adjuncts, said Tom Burkett, an adjunct instructor at the school.

VCUarts adjuncts comprise 51% of instructors, according to VCUarts spokesperson Teresa Engle Ilnicki.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

Technology Modernization Fund on track to receive biggest pay day ever

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

USDA will loosen its telework policy, consider new remote work options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up