Virginia Commonwealth adjuncts demand 172% pay boost

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Roughly 100 Virginia Commonwealth University instructors are demanding what many adjuncts across the state want: a fair wage.

Pay for adjunct instructors would more than double if requests are met.

Adjunct instructors marched last week through campus to VCU President Michael Rao’s office to deliver their demands, which include a meeting with Rao on March 19 and a response by March 30.

VCUarts employees first launched the group in 2017 because the majority of instructors at the School of Arts are adjuncts, said Tom Burkett, an adjunct instructor at the school.

VCUarts adjuncts comprise 51% of instructors, according to VCUarts spokesperson Teresa Engle Ilnicki.

