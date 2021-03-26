Va. lawmakers create Asian American and Pacific Islander caucus

Members of the Virginia General Assembly plan to announce the formation of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Members of the Virginia General Assembly plan to announce the formation of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus.

The Virginia House Democrats said in a statement on Friday that the lawmakers in the caucus are responding to the recent mass shooting in Atlanta that claimed the lives of Asian Americans.

The lawmakers said they are also condemning the continuing violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Friday is planned as a National Day of Action and Healing.

People are using the hashtag #StopAsianHate.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.