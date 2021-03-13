CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California COVID-19 variants in Va. | In-person learning in Md. | DC vaccine update | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police search for suspect in shooting of mother and daughter

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 1:00 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — U.S Marshals and Norfolk police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a mother and her daughter.

Alicia Hereford, 52, and Morgan Bazemore, 23, were shot about midnight Friday near the Huntersville Community Center in Norfolk.

In a news release Saturday, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service said Kenyatta Ferrell Jones, 27, has been charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Marshals Service said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.  A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

