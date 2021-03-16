CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Parts of Virginia will soon expand to next vaccination phase

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 4:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some areas of Virginia will soon transition to Phase 1c of the state’s vaccine distribution plan and start giving shots to other essential workers.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement Tuesday that those workers include people in the energy and wastewater fields as well as people who work in construction and food service.

Other groups include those who work in higher education, transportation and legal services. The state says some health districts will begin the transition this week.

Others should be able to expand within weeks. It will depend on a health department’s efforts to reach all those eligible in Phase 1a and 1b, particularly communities that have been disproportionately affected.

Those include communities of color.

