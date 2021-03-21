CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Man injured after falling off horse while fleeing police

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 2:14 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say a wanted man was seriously injured when he fell off a horse while fleeing police and was hit by a police vehicle.

Police responded to an intersection in downtown Lynchburg around 7:45 p.m. Saturday regarding a wanted individual who was riding a horse.

The man fled on his horse but fell off about 15 minutes later while officers were attempting to stop him.

One of the officers accidentally struck the man with a vehicle as he was lying in the road. The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The horse was not injured.

