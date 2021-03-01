CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
IG says Northam never received draft report on parole board

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 1:24 PM

A recently leaked draft report about an investigation into the Virginia Parole Board that was far more critical than the final version made public last year was never shared with Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

State Inspector General Michael Westfall made that testimony under oath Friday in an affidavit Northam’s office shared with The Associated Press.

Northam’s office says the affidavit, which was sworn out at Northam’s request, shows the governor’s office had no knowledge of the draft report and played no role in editing it.

Discrepancies between the draft and the report’s final version have raised allegations that initial findings were covered up.

