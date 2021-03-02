CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Fake psychologist sent to…

Fake psychologist sent to prison facing multiple lawsuits

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia woman sentenced to 11 years in prison for treating patients as she pretended to be a psychologist now faces multiple civil lawsuits seeking millions of dollars, according to court records.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports 44-year-old Sharonda Avery treated more than 100 patients while posing as a doctor at the former Pediatric Partners for Attention and Learning in Stafford.

The victims of those offenses, or their parents, have filed four civil lawsuits in Stafford Circuit Court seeking damages ranging from just over $1 million to about $252 million.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up