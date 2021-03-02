CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Bettors win, tax coffers…

Bettors win, tax coffers lose in Virginia sportsbooks’ debut

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 8:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sportsbooks actually lost money in Virginia in their January debut taking wagers on athletic events thanks to the aggressive promotions offered to court customers.

As a result, the state collected a paltry $40,000 in taxes.

The Virginia Lottery on Monday released revenue and tax figures for sports gambling from its Jan. 23 launch through the end of the month.

The lottery says $58.9 million was wagered, with $55.3 million in winnings. But an additional $6.3 million in bonuses and promotions was also paid out.

As a result, the sportsbooks lost more than $3 million and the state collected less than $40,000 in taxes.

Lottery officials say they expect the figures to improve significantly in upcoming months as the promotions for new customers fade away.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

sportsbooks

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up