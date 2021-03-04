Aber, Hall put forward for top prosecutor job in Alexandria

Aber is an assistant U.S. attorney, and deputy criminal chief in the district. Hall is a former assistant U.S. attorney and a civil litigator with the Covington and Burling law firm.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have recommended two individuals as nominees for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, an office that traces its roots back to founding father John Marshall.

The recommended candidates are Jessica Aber and John Hall.

Aber is an assistant U.S. attorney, and deputy criminal chief in the district. Hall is a former assistant U.S. attorney and a civil litigator with the Covington and Burling law firm.

The acting U.S. Attorney, Raj Parekh, did not seek the post.

“It is an honor to serve as Acting U.S. Attorney and the first person of color to lead our Office in its 232-year history. I look forward to continuing my service here as a career federal prosecutor, and I am committed to working closely with whomever is ultimately nominated and confirmed,” Parekh said in a statement.

Any nominee put forward for the post by President Joe Biden must be confirmed by the Senate first.

The district is one of the most prominent in the Justice Department and often prosecutes high-profile national security cases. It is headquartered in Alexandria with offices in Richmond, Newport News and Norfolk.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.