Virginia woman’s body found off Pennsylvania highway

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 7:10 AM

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) — A Virginia woman found dead on an interstate ramp in Pennsylvania was the victim of a homicide, officials said.

The Pennsylvania State Police on Monday did not release how Rebecca Landrith, 47, died or where in Virginia she had lived.

Her body was found Sunday along an Interstate 80 eastbound ramp in Pennsylvania’s Union County. She was wearing maternity jeans and a purple shirt with a black leather jacket.

The section of highway was closed for several hours because of the investigation.

Landrith had recently travelled through parts of the Midwest, state police said, and she had ties to several states, including South Dakota and Utah.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

