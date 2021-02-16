Virginia man dies after falling into Smith Mountain Lake

The Associated Press

A man from Axton died after he fell overboard while on a boat in Virginia's Smith Mountain Lake.

A Virginia man has died after falling into a lake in the western part of the state.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports that the incident occurred at Smith Mountain Lake on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife release stated that Richard Donald Haynes III of Axton was launching a boat with another man.

The 35-year-old then fell overboard. The other person was parking a vehicle and boat trailer when the incident occurred.

A woman also jumped in the water and attempted to assist Haynes. Rescue crews were called.

But Haynes was declared dead at a local hospital a short time later.

A cause of death has not been released.

