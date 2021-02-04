Virginia House passes bill offering sick leave for essential workers

The measure’s fate in the more business-friendly Virginia Senate remains unclear.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House has passed a bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for certain essential workers. But the measure’s fate in the more business-friendly Senate remains unclear.

After similar measures died in last year’s regular and special sessions, the issue continues to prove divisive among Democrats who control the state government.

As this year’s bill has been easily advancing through the House, its chief sponsor and advocates on both sides of the issue have expressed skepticism or uncertainty that the upper chamber would look favorably upon it.

The bill passed the House on Thursday on a 54-46 vote.

