Virginia House advances resolution on water as a human right

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Petersburg made headlines last year when the city disconnected water service to non-paying residents preceding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, D-Petersburg, criticized the city’s action as “inhumane” and introduced House Joint Resolution 538 to ensure no person in the commonwealth is denied access to water.

The measure recognizes the access to clean, affordable water as a human right.

The Virginia House of Delegates advanced the measure in a 61-33 vote mainly along party lines, with six Republicans voting for the bill.

The resolution now heads to the Senate Rules Committee.

