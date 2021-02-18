Some assembly required? Va. GOP sorts out nomination process

Plans right now call for a statewide convention May 1 to choose nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans hoping to break a 12-year losing streak in statewide elections face an additional self-imposed obstacle this year: They still have no idea how they will choose their nominee for governor.

Plans right now call for a statewide convention May 1 to choose nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. But mass gatherings are still banned because of the coronavirus pandemic, and party leaders can’t agree on how to adjust.

Gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase has sued the Republican Party of Virginia. She’s worried party bosses will use the standoff as an excuse to pick a nominee with no voter input.

