CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia panel approves paid…

Virginia panel approves paid sick days for home health care workers

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 12:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bill that would have mandated paid sick leave for a range of essential workers cleared a key Senate committee Monday, but only after it was sharply whittled down to cover only home health care workers.

The original House bill would have required paid sick leave for grocery store workers, prison personnel, child care providers, farmworkers and poultry workers.

A last-minute amendment by Senate Democrats who did not want to impose a mandate on private businesses limited the bill to cover only home health care workers serving Medicaid patients.

Supporters said they would have preferred a more expansive bill, but called the compromise a move in the right direction.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up