CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Virginia News » Man charged with shooting…

Man charged with shooting guard at Virginia federal facility

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 11:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Man wearing back back and holding gun.
According to court documents, William Douglas Rankin, 44, is alleged to have entered the Social Security Administration building in Norfolk on Feb. 8, armed with a .380 firearm, a 9 millimeter rifle, and approximately 600 rounds of ammunition, including three fully loaded extended 9 mm magazines. This image is from surveillance footage provided by the Justice Department. (Courtesy U.S. Department of Justice)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a security guard at a Virginia social security building came equipped with several weapons, 600 rounds of ammunition and three bottles of beer, authorities said.

William Rankin, 44, was charged with attempted murder of someone helping an employee of the U.S. government, and other offenses, after he entered the Norfolk Social Security Administration building Monday afternoon and wounded a guard, FBI Special Agent Justin Goodrich said Thursday.

Rankin was also wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Norfolk police previously said Rankin’s wounds were life-threatening but it’s unclear whether his condition has changed. The guard was expected to recover.

Rankin’s wife told FBI agents after the shooting that he had been dealing with Social Security over the phone for months regarding his mother’s benefits, according to the affidavit filed against Rankin.

The incident began when Rankin entered the building with a rifle bag on his shoulder and shouted, “I want my money!,” court documents stated.

The guard told Rankin he could not enter the building due to COVID-19 protocols, but Rankin became agitated, pulled out a pistol and told the guard he wasn’t leaving without the money, the document said.

Rankin asked the guard to put his gun down and when the guard refused, Rankin fired at the officer, wounding him in several places including the upper chest, Goodrich said. A bulletproof vest saved the guard.

Rankin turned to leave but the officer fired back, wounding Rankin, court documents said. The guard went upstairs to contact police and later came downstairs to watch Rankin until authorities arrived.

Authorities found several guns and roughly 600 rounds of ammunition in Rankin’s rifle bag, along with beer and sandwiches. Officers later interviewed Rankin’s wife, who told them he was having issues getting Social Security benefits for his mother.

It’s unclear whether Rankin had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

NTSB for cyber? Sens. consider single agency for cyber incident investigations, information sharing

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up