CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Lawmakers say latest parole…

Lawmakers say latest parole board documents raise questions

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are demanding answers from Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration and the state’s government watchdog agency following a news report that raised additional questions about the state parole board’s handling of the case of a man convicted of killing a Richmond police officer.

Richmond TV station WTVR reports it has obtained a previously unreleased version of an investigative report into the parole case of Vincent Martin.

The Associated Press later obtained the report, which contained more critical conclusions and allegations about errors made in the case than a version made public last year.

The reasons for the substantial differences in the content were not immediately clear.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

IG: Pentagon disregarded auditors, overpaid contractors by as much as $97M

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Will Congress ever return to the normal budget process? Whatever that is

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up