Virginia bill calls for background checks for renting guns at ranges

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 1:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are being asked to approve a bill that would require a state background check for anyone who wants to rent a gun at a shooting range.

The legislation proposed by Sen. Creigh Deeds comes after the suicides of two young men at the Green Top Shooting Range in Hanover last July. Both men had struggled with mental health issues.

Currently, neither federal nor state law requires background checks for gun rentals at shooting ranges.

The legislation is one of about a half-dozen gun-control bills now making their way through the Virginia General Assembly.

