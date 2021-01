Police: Man fires gun at car during road rage incident

Police in Virginia say that a man fired multiple shots at a car after apparently becoming upset because the other driver cut him off.

The Free Lance-Star reports that the incident occurred Monday afternoon in Spotsylvania County. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said that the other driver was grazed on the leg by one of the shots. But no one was seriously injured.

Charles Krieter faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.

