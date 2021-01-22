CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Marchers protest fatal shooting of Virginia man by trooper

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 8:42 PM

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — Protestors marched to the courthouse in a Virginia town to demand local authorities to the release of bodycam footage by Virginia State Police of the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old.

News outlets report the marchers went to the Goochland County Circuit Court, which houses the Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

The circuit court closed at noon on Friday in advance of the march.

Authorities say Xzavier D. Hill of Charlottesville was shot and killed after a chase that led to a crash on Interstate 64.

According to state police, Hill displayed a firearm at the scene of the crash.

