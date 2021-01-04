INAUGURATION NEWS: Region's leaders: Don't come to DC | Law enforcement gets ready | FBI warning of protests | Airbnb banning hate groups
Man charged in Virginia shooting sparked by parking dispute

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 6:54 AM

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Virginia that reportedly stemmed from a fight over a parking spot.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a news release one person was wounded during the Saturday shooting by a housing complex in Chester.

The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police did not say what led to the shooting. But news outlets report it happened after a group of people started the dispute over the parking space.

The suspect, Rakim Jackson, has been charged with malicious wounding and other charges. It was not immediately clear if Jackson has an attorney who could comment.

