Date set for special election to pick new Hampton sheriff

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 4:11 AM

HAMPTON, Va. — Officials in Hampton have set a date for a special election to choose a new sheriff.

The Daily Press of Newport News reports the special election will fill the term of Sheriff B.J. Roberts, who died last month.

Roberts was 70. He was expected to retire this month.

Under state code, Hampton must ask the Circuit Court to hold a special election to fill his seat within 15 days of the vacancy. That election is set for Nov. 2, the same date as the next general election.

Hampton officials have chosen Karen Bowden to head the office. The former undersheriff is the first woman to lead the department.

