Amber alert canceled for 7-month-old boy last seen in Virginia

Virginia State Police Wednesday morning canceled an Amber Alert issued for a baby they say may have been abducted.

Police said the child has been safely located and the abductor is in custody.

The Amber Alert was issued for Killian Briers, a 7-month-old boy, described as white and weighing 19 pounds.

Police say he was last seen in Louisa, Virginia, and was taken on Jan. 10.

He was taken by Lauren Lloyd, police said. She is 5 feet, 3 inches, has red hair and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The Amber Alert said they may have been traveling in a 2008 white Honda Accord with Virginia tags UJY 6994.

Anyone with information should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Virginia State Police at 800-822-4453.