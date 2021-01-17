CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
90-year-old man killed while trying to cross highway

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 3:45 PM

STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 90-year-old Virginia man is dead after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a highway.

State police say the accident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 16) on Jefferson Highway in Staunton. Police say Howard A. Tillou died after being taken to University of Virginia Medical Center.

It’s unclear why Tillou was in the road. The accident happened near an assisted living facility.

