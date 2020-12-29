CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor’s race

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 1:30 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The sister of a Black man killed by Richmond police in 2018 has announced her candidacy for next year’s Virginia gubernatorial race.

Princess Blanding is the sister of Marcus-David Peters. He was a 24-year-old high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Blanding said Tuesday that she is running under the banner of the newly formed Liberation Party. Blanding said her platform is “to build a diverse, inclusive, and liberated Virginia for all.” Since her brother’s death, Blanding has become an activist on police reform and social justice issues.

