Virginia woman accepts plea deal in ‘revenge porn’ case

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman who lost a race for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates last year has accepted a plea deal in which she acknowledges that prosecutors had enough evidence to find her guilty of disseminating nude photos of a woman who had a brief relationship with her husband.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Sheila Bynum-Coleman pleaded not guilty Thursday, but stipulated to the facts of the case as presented by special prosecutor Robert Cerullo.

Judge James Yoffy accepted her plea and found the evidence was sufficient for a finding of guilt.

But under terms of the plea agreement, the judge deferred a disposition in the case for one year, with the intent to dismiss the charge at that time if she successfully completes 200 hours of community service.

