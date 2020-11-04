ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Virginia man indicted for illegal gun possession, child porn

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 2:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment accusing a Virginia man of illegally purchasing a weapon, possessing an explosive device and receiving child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Wednesday that 22-year-old Ryan J. Millican, of Henrico, helped make a false written statement to a sporting goods store to purchase a rifle.

Prosecutors also said Millican purchased the rifle and ammunition despite his conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence.

The indictment also accused him of making an explosive device, and of receiving images of child sexual abuse.

