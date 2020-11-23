THANKSGIVING NEWS: What to do with leftovers | Takeout options instead in DC | Holiday changes across the US | Thanksgiving dinner for pets?
Richmond police investigating possible link between two shootings

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 10:16 AM

Police in Richmond are investigating whether there could be a link between the fatal shooting of a teenage girl and the shooting of a man with an apparent self-inflicted wound.

Police said officers found the girl inside a home after responding to a report of a person down shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several hours earlier, they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound after responding to a report of a parked car at a stoplight. Police said in a news release that detectives are investigating to determine whether the two shootings are related.

