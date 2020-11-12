CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Unprecedented surge’ in cases possible after Thanksgiving | Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | Latest coronavirus test results
Prosecutor: 2 Virginia officers charged in fatal shooting

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 8:31 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two officers have been indicted in connection with the death of a Virginia man who was killed by police during a struggle as officers were confronting him about allegedly abusing the 911 system.

Prosecutor Phillip Ferguson told WAVY-TV a grand jury indicted Newport News police Sgt. Albin Pearson and officer Dwight Pitterson on Tuesday.

Pearson faces murder and other charges for the death of Henry Kistler Berry III in December 2019.

Police had said Berry used a stun gun on two or three officers before he was shot.

The other officer, Pitterson, has been charged with malicious wounding and three other charges.

Both officers are scheduled to have a court hearing Thursday morning.

