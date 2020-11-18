CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Prehistoric Atlantic sturgeon washes…

Prehistoric Atlantic sturgeon washes up in Virginia Beach

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A rare and prehistoric fish has washed up on Virginia Beach’s oceanfront.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the nearly five-foot long Atlantic sturgeon was found Saturday. The slow-moving, armor-plated species sometimes falls victim to ship strikes. And the sturgeon’s head was nearly severed.

Atlantic sturgeon are protected under the Endangered Species Act. The species used to have vast populations along the Atlantic coast before it was decimated by a caviar rush in the late 1800s.

Marine biologist Noelle Mathies said that female Atlantic sturgeon lay eggs in the fall in the rivers of the Chesapeake Bay, and then migrate offshore. She added that it’s rare to find a sturgeon so quickly after it has died.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up