Judge sues former GOP Senate candidate over debate claims

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 10:36 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia is suing former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade over claims at a debate that the judge was “racist.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the suit was filed by Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo.

The suit claims Gade falsely accused the judge of being racist during a debate with Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Warner. The statements were based on a column Cavedo wrote for a student newspaper in 1977.

The column drew attention this year after Cavedo initially blocked a plan to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. Gade’s lawyer said he stands by his statements.

Gade lost his Senate bid last week.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

